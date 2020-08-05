Credit for ending Ayodhya land dispute goes to Supreme Court, everyone should accept it: Mayawati

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): It is the Supreme Court which ended the Ram temple-Babri Masjid land dispute, paving wthe foundation stone-laying ceremony for the temple in Ayodhya to take place, and everyone should accept its decision, said Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday.

The BSP chief said that while it was "unfortunate" that the dispute over the site had been ongoing for years but appealed to all to accept the apex court's verdict on the issue.

"Supreme Court ended the dispute. Along with it, it also put a stop on the parties which were doing politics on this issue. It is due to the honourable court's verdict that the foundation of the Ram temple is being laid down today, a lot of credit for this goes to the court," Mayawati's tweet, roughly translated to English from Hindi, read.

"BSP had always maintained that it will accept whatever decision the Supreme Court gives. Everyone should accept it now. This is BSP's advice," she added, in a subsequent tweet.

The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform a 'pooja' at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'bhoomi pujan'.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

Sanitisation work was carried out at the Hanuman Garhi temple on Wednesday morning ahead of the PM's visit. The Saryu Ghat was also decorated.

Over 11,000 diyas are set to be lit across the city of Ayodhya, illuminating every street and all houses will be celebrating with a 'deepotsava', a festival of lights.

Apart from PM Modi, the ceremony will be attended by Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Iqbal Ansari (former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case), Uttar Pradesh Governor and Chief Minister. (ANI)

