Credit goes to veterans, jawans of armed forces for keeping country safe: Defence Minister

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hailed the ex-servicemen and personnel of the Armed Forces crediting them for maintaining the unity and integrity of the country.

Speaking at an event here on the fourth Armed Forces Veterans' Day, the Defence Minister said, "If India is safe today, if not only the borders but also the unity of the country is intact, the credit goes to brave people like you, the jawans of the Armed Forces."

He stressed that the country understands - once a soldier, always a soldier.

Singh said that he was pleased in his role as the Defence Minister.

He also pointed out that while discussions regarding the creation of Chief of Defence Staff had been going on for the past 20-21 years, it is the NDA government that cleared it.

"Discussions had been going on since 20-21 years that there should be a Chief of Defence Staff. But as soon as I became the Defence Minister, I discussed this with the PM. He didn't wait for even a moment and said OK to it," he said.

The Defence Minister further mentioned that it was a veteran who had suggested him to take the step regarding the creation of CDS.

The Defence Minister highlighted that the welfare of veterans was a priority for the Central government. (ANI)

