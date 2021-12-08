Cremation of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife to be done tomorrow in Delhi Cantonment

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The cremation of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife is planned to be done on Friday in Delhi Cantonment, informed sources.

Their mortal remains are expected to arrive in the national capital in a military plane by tomorrow evening, the sources said.

The bodies would be brought to his house on Friday and people would be allowed to pay last respect from 11 am to 2 pm, followed by a funeral procession which will start from Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment.



General Rawat, his wife, and 11 other personnel of the Armed Forces died after a military helicopter crashed in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said today.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," tweeted IAF.

Gen Rawat, India's first CDS was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed near Coonor in the Nilgiris district. (ANI)

