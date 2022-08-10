Crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam to open tomorrow

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): Nagarjuna Sagar Project authorities will open the crest gates tomorrow by 6 am and 1 lakh cusecs of flood water will be released.



As per a press release, the discharge could increase by up to 3 lakh cusecs by tomorrow evening and this flood water will be released at Prakasam Barrage in 24 hours i.e. on 12 August.

At present surplus discharge through Prakasam Barrage is 70,000 cusecs and may increase up to 2 to 3 lakh cusecs and even more, as per the releases from Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala Project Dam.

All the concerned officers were told to take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incidents along the Krishna River margin upstream and downstream of Prakasam Barrage. (ANI)

