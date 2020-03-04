Crew member of ship moved to Cuttack hospital over suspected Coronavirus

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): In a bid to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, a crew member of a cargo ship was shifted to a hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday after he developed symptoms of fever and sore throat, informed Paradip Port Trust Chairman Rinkesh Roy today.

Meanwhile, in Kochi 459 passengers of the Italian luxury cruise ship 'Costa Victoria', which was docked in its port, were screened for respiratory symptoms and fever on Wednesday.

On Monday, a person each from Delhi and Telangana have tested positive for Coronavirus. Both patients are stable and are being closely monitored, the ministry of health and family welfare said.

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus that originated in China late last year continues to spread across the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. (ANI)