Crew members on Feb 25 Vienna-Delhi flight to self-quarantine after passenger tested positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 03 (ANI): All crew members of the February 25 Vienna-Delhi flight have been asked to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days after one of the passengers who travelled by the flight was tested positive for coronavirus, Air India official told ANI.

"All crew members of the February 25 Vienna-Delhi flight have been asked to stay in isolation at their respective homes for 14 days. A male passenger, who travelled from Vienna to Delhi by this flight, was found to be infected with coronavirus," said the official on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that two cases of coronavirus have been detected in the country including the one in the national capital with a travel history from Italy.

The other case has been reported from Telangana. Both the patients are stable and are being closely monitored.

Earlier, three cases of coronavirus were reported in Kerala. All three have now been discharged following treatment.

Coronavirus, which originated from China's Wuhan city, has now spread to more than 50 countries.

The spread of the virus has been reported at higher rates in Italy and Iran. Italy's Civil Protection Authority reported the country has 1,694 confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday. Thirty-four people have died in the country.

Taking precautionary measure, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced that passengers arriving in India from Italy and Iran will undergo medical screening at the airports as part of the efforts to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. (ANI)