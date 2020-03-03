Crew of Dubai-Bangalore flight placed under home observation: IndiGo

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): All the four crew members who flew on the Dubai-Bangalore IndiGo flight on February 20 along with a coronavirus-affected passenger, have been placed under home observation, the airline said on Tuesday.

"The coronavirus affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on February 20. All four cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed under home observation. We are following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines," read a statement from IndiGo.

Earlier on Tuesday, Telangana Health Minister E Rajendra informed that so far not a single person has been affected by coronavirus in the state, besides the youth who arrived from Dubai.

"Till now not a single person has been affected by COVID-19 in the state, except the youth who arrived from Dubai. 88 people have been identified who came in contact with him, 45 of them are being tested, others will also be tested," Rajendra told media in Hyderabad.

"Rs 100 crore budget is allotted for COVID-19. The health of patient, who came from Dubai, is recovering... Today this virus is not as deadlier that swine flu. The death toll is not more than two-three per cent. Few basic measures can prevent this virus from affecting. People are creating unnecessary panic, people should not panic as many people have been affected and cured. I urge people to not panic," he added.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had on Monday informed that two new cases of coronavirus have been reported, one each in Delhi and Telangana. (ANI)

