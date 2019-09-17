Cricket and sports academy will be setup in Ladakh: Anurag Thakur

Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Tuesday announced that a cricket and sports academy will be set up in Leh to ensure that youth of the region gets equal opportunity and a platform to excel.

Thakur, himself, an ardent sports enthusiast and the former BCCI President is on a two-day visit of the newly created Union Territory of Ladakh. This is his first visit after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"To ensure that talented athletes get the required training to become a part of the mainstream, a Cricket and Sports academy will be set up in the region," he told a gathering.

The BJP leader said he firmly believes that sports help in building character.

Accompanied by Ladhak MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Thakur visited Khardung La Pass along with the Indian Army and also interacted with the stakeholders alongside 15th Finance Commission Members to understand the issues and challenges in the region and assured speedy development.

The minister also marked the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by conducting a Swachta Abhiyan at 18,000 feet with the Indian Army.

"To face the challenge of climate change and make the environment eco-friendly we must become conscious and work together towards eliminating single-use plastic goods," he said wishing PM Modi on his birthday.

He also urged the people to support Prime Minister Modiji's mission of a plastic-free India. (ANI)

