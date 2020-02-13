Cricket 'bookie' Sanjeev Chawla brought to Delhi after extradition from London

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Sanjeev Chawla, allegedly involved in a match-fixing racket that was busted by the Delhi Police, has been brought to the national capital on Thursday.

Sanjeev Chawla was allegedly involved in a match-fixing racket that was busted by the Delhi Police in 2000.

He was extradited from London on Wednesday.

Decks were cleared for his extradition to India after his plea against expulsion was rejected by London's Royal Courts of Justice on January 16. (ANI)