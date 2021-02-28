Cricket tournament for visually-impaired players organised in West Bengal's Siliguri

By Tarak Sarkar

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], February 28 (ANI): In a first of its kind in North Bengal, a cricket tournament for visually-impaired players was organised in Siliguri on Sunday.

The day-long knock-out tournament was organised by Uttarer Dishari, a voluntary organisation at Dabgram Maidan in the town. Four teams North Bengal took part in this tournament.

The aim behind organising the tournament was to encourage visually-impaired players and boost their morals so that they can also make a career in sports.

Speaking to ANI, Govind Bhaivab, a member of Uttarer Dishari said, "Public has given a good response to it and some NGOs have also supported us. Blinds do not lag behind in potential, they can do anything as a normal being."



"We have organised this tournament to encourage them and also to spread awareness among the society. It also creates a chance for the players to enroll their name in the state-level team," he added.

Much enthusiasm was observed among players and they demanded more such tournaments to take place in the state.

"We are very happy because there was no awareness and we want such tournaments to take place in the other parts of the state," Biswanath Murmu, a participant from Bhimbar Blind school told ANI.

Madan Bhattacharya, a spectator from Siliguri said he never saw this kind of tournament for the blinds. "They can do anything like playing a cricket match. We should all support them to make their future bright," said Bhattacharya. (ANI)







