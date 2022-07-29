Cricket tournament organised for differently-abled players in J-K's Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 29 (ANI): A cricket tournament was organised for the differently abled players in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday aiming to bolster their confidence that they can reach the national and international levels in the sport.

The organiser of the tournament, while speaking to ANI said that he is ready to organise other activities as well if they (differently-abled) want to do some other activities.

"We considered it our responsibility to organise a sports tournament for them. If they want to do some other activity, I am ready to organise that also. Our aim is that they should not consider themselves lesser than anybody. They should believe that they belong to the national and the international level," he said.

A player who came to take part in the cricket match said that their talent is coming in front of the people through this tournament.





"Our talent is also coming in front of people through this tournament. We also play cricket well like others," he said.

"We can reach heights if given a chance, even to the international level," said another participant in the tournament.

Another player thanked the government and said that the administration is providing them with all facilities.



"The government has made all the arrangements for us. We have come to play a match today. We are happy because the government is doing a lot for us. We can also play good cricket. When we play good cricket in front of people, they feel that we can play better than them," he said. (ANI)

