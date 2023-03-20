Cricketer Umesh Yadav offers prayers for peace, happiness in world at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Indian Cricketer Umesh Yadav on Monday visited the world famous Mahakaleshwar Temple situated in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, sought the blessings of Baba Mahakal and prayed for peace and happiness in the world.

He also participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' on the occasion. Bhasma aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here and it is performed during the Brahma Muhurta between 4 and 5:30 in the morning.

After the Bhasma Aarti, he reached the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and performed Jalabhishek.



Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "Today, I have reached here to worship Baba Mahakal. I prayed that everyone's wishes and desires be fulfilled. There should be peace and happiness in the world."

Many cricketers have visited the Mahakal temple in the recent past.

Former Indian Captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma visited the temple and sought blessings of Baba Mahakal on March 4. They also participated in the 'Bashma Aarti' and performed the Jalabhishek in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Before that Axar Patel and his wife visited the temple and worshipped Baba Mahakal last month.

The newly-wed couple K L Rahul and Bollywood actorAthiya Shetty also visited the temple and sought blessings of Baba Mahakal. (ANI)

