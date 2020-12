Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 4 (ANI): Crime Branch has arrested Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi in connection with a disproportionate assets case against IFS officer Abhay Pathak and his son Akash.



Panigarahi was expelled from the primary membership of Biju Janta Dal on November 29 by its president Naveen Patnaik.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)