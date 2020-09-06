Crime Branch arrests murder accused in Delhi violence case

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi police has arrested an accused for his involvement in the alleged killing of a man during north-east Delhi violence, which broke out earlier this year. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh and the police was trying to track him for the past six months.

The accused has been identified as Mustaquim Saifi and arrested for allegedly being involved in the killing of Rahul Solanki near Rajdhani Public School in Shiv Vihar, Mustafabad area of the national capital on February 24.

The police also recovered weapons from his residence. He was identified through a video, the police said.

"During the investigation, seven accused persons namely Arif, Anis, Sirajuddin, Salman, Sonu Saifi and Irshad were arrested by the SIT, Crime Branch, in the case and chargesheeted for actively participating in riots with a common object to cause death, burn properties on February 24. The same day one victim namely Rahul Solanki was shot dead near Rajdhani Public School in the Shiv Vihar area," the police said.

During the course of investigation from the examination of eyewitnesses, the description and body structure of the person who was firing from a firearm during the incident was revealed.

"A video of a spot near the incident was located. This footage on viewing showed a person of the same description using a firearm, this was further shown to the witnesses who identified this person from his clothes and appearance as the persons who had shot Rahul Solanki. The team interrogated hundreds of men matching the description to the shooter in Mustafabad. Later, a reward of Rs 1 lakh for the information on the shooter was declared," the police said.

"On September 3, one of the sources deployed in the area of Mustafabad by team informed that Sameer Saifi could be the shooter who had shot victim Solanki as his description fully matches with the suspect in the Video. Immediately acting on the information Sameer Saifi was apprehended from Bhajanpura Majar. His description and body structure was found to be fully matching with the shooter, who had shot Solanki. He was interrogated and his real name was revealed as Mustaqeem," the police added.

Initially, Mustaqeem denied his involvement in the case but later on detailed interrogation he accepted his involvement in the present case, the police said.

Weapon of offence--country-made pistol-- used in the commission of the crime was recovered at the instance of accused Mustaqeem. The clothes, jeans pant, shoes and helmet, which accused Mustaqeem was wearing at the time of committing the offence, were also recovered, it claimed.

During investigation, it is also revealed that accused Mustqeem was participating in the protest against CAA/NRC near Farukia Masjid from the beginning. The accused is in judicial custody, police said.

In February, violence took place in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)