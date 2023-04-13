Crime branch busts interstate drug racket in Delhi; 2 arrested

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): With the arrest of two accused, the crime branch of Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an inter-state drug trafficking racket in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

The accused have been identified as Sahil Rai (37), a resident of Mundi Kharar, Punjab and Govind Saw (41), a resident of Village Pirho in Bihar, police said, adding their handlers were in Himachal Pradesh.

"During the search, 670 grams of high-quality Charas (Malana cream) were recovered from the possession of Govind," police said.

"The arrested accused persons are a driver and helper of a Volvo Bus running between Delhi to Kasol in Himachal Pradesh," a police official said.



After receiving a tip-off, a team led by ASI Ramesh of the (NR-1/Crime branch) laid a trap near the Divine Hospital, Jagatpur village, Wazirabad, Delhi a few days ago, police said.

At the instance of the informer, Govind was apprehended when he was seen strolling near the hospital, police said.

"During his interrogation, he confessed to working as a helper in a Volvo bus which belongs to Laxmi Holiday's company, operating between Kasol, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. He further revealed that the recovered contraband of Charas was carried by Sahil, a bus driver, who instructed him to deliver the Charas near Divine Hospital. He further disclosed that Sahil is the only person who can provide details regarding the receiver and supplier of the Charas. Govind led the police to Sahil and he was apprehended from Jagat Pur Village, Delhi," the police official said.

The official said it was learnt that many drivers and helpers of Volvo buses who are operating between Kasol, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi are involved in the illicit supply of Charas. Consequently, Call Detail Records (CDR) of various suspected phone numbers were obtained and scrutinized. After analysing the CDRs and other related data of the suspected phone numbers, the mobile numbers used by drivers & suppliers were segregated, the official said.

A case has been registered under sections 20/29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Crime Branch and both accused have been arrested in the case, they said. (ANI)

