Crime Branch raids hooka bar, gambling club in Bengaluru, owners detained

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): In two separate raids, officials of Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided a hooka bar and a gambling club late on Monday night.

Joint CP, CCB Sandeep Patil said, "Raids were conducted on Hookka bar by name "Uncle Johnny cafe" in Koramangala police station limits. We have seized Hooka articles and detained owner Sumanth."

"In another raid on a gambling club named MM recreation club in KR Puram police station limits, we have seized Rs 70,680, detained 15 persons including the manager of the gambling den Chandra Babu and owner of the club Majnunath," the Joint CP said. (ANI)

