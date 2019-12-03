Crime Branch searches coach Sudhindra Shinde's residence in KPL match-fixing scam

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): A team of Central Crime Branch (search?query=CCB">CCB) of Bengaluru police on Monday conducted a search at the residence of former Belgavi team coach Sudhindra Shinde in connection with the alleged Karnataka Premier League (KPL) match-fixing scandal.

A search warrant was taken from a court and search was conducted at the residence of Sudhindra Shinde, an official said.

In a major breakthrough in the case, the search?query=CCB">CCB recently arrested international bookie Sayyam.

The police had earlier arrested Belgavi Panthers team's owner -- Ali -- for placing bets on the matches. He had allegedly placed bets with a bookie based in Dubai and was in touch with players of other teams during the league. (ANI)

