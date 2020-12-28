Crime rate down by 12 pc in Rachakonda Commissionrate this year: police official

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], December 28 (ANI): Crime rate has gone down by 12 per cent in Rachakonda Commissionarate, police said on Monday.

Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda Commissionerate stated, "The year 2020 for Rachakonda Police was a year of 'Service'. Before, during and after lockdown, we have given our services to the Community with the help of other stakeholders, especially during the lockdown there was a crisis of migrant workers. We have helped around 60,000 migrant workers for food, shelter and transportation to their native places."

"We have helped pregnant women, poor people. This year conviction rate has increased to 51 per cent. Mainly the sensational cases got convicted. Crime rate reduced to 12 per cent in Rachakonda Commissionarate this year," Bhagwat said.

According to the Commissioner, in the year 2020, a total of 20,467 number of cases have been reported under various heads (as on 10-12-2020) in which 1,858 cases are property offences (1%). This year, a total of (25) cases were booked for illegal possession and transportation of Ganja and Drugs and seized a large quantity of 2190 Kgs of Ganja, 433 yaba tablets and 31 vehicles besides arresting 59 accused persons.



A house used for storing Ganja was also seized under section 133 Cr.P.C. Investigation in Ganja transport cases done from Source to destination and the accused were arrested from agency area of Vishakapatnam as well as destinations like Mumbai, Goa.

As many as 41 cases were booked against the organizers who were running human trafficking network. A total of 89 organizers were arrested and produced before the Court, 56 victims rescued from Telangana, A.P., Jharkhand, UP, Delhi, Haryana.

Total 17 brothels have been sealed after obtaining orders from concerned RDOs & other MROs in the limits of Rachakonda Commissionerate.

As many as 46 cases under Gaming Act were booked, 197 accused persons arrested and a total amount of Rs 19,40,130 seized. Total 27 Gaming Houses and other Establishments i.e Pub, Hookha Parlor, Godowns have been sealed after obtaining orders from concerned RDOs and MROs in the limits of Rachakonda Commissionerate.

Rachakonda police have donated the plasma and saved the lives of the citizens. Approximately 70 police person from Rachakonda have donated the plasma. Sub-Inspector G. Sandhya became the first woman police officer from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate to donate plasma. (ANI)

