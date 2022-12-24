Crime rate in Cyberabad went down by 12 pc in 2022, says CP Stephen Raveendra

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], December 24 (ANI): Commissioner of Police Cyberabad Stephen Raveendra on Friday said that overall crime has gone down by 12 per cent this year as compared to the year 2021.

CP Cyberabad released the annual round up report of year 2022 in Cyberabad commissionarate.

Cyberabad CP speaking to the media stated that in Crime prevention and maintaining law and order, standing by the people, solving their problem, giving them confidence, cyberabad police stood victorious.

"Peacefully we have finished the year without any untoward incident. Telangana CM gave a lot of importance to Police. Vehicles, equipment and manpower have been provided adequately across Cyberabad if we look at all the parameters the crime rate is very low. Where the law and order is good, you get investment and employment also is generated. Under the Cyberabad commissioner, we have IT industries, financial hub and health hub. If we look at all the parameters the overall crime is reduced to 12 per cent compared to the year 2021," he said.



Dial 100 calls increased by 49 per cent. The statistics say that there are around 70 to 75 lakh population under Cyberabad limits, said the CP.

Raveendra said, Property offences decreased by 28 per centcompared to the year 2021. Property offences detection rate increased by 14.6 per cent. Property offences recovery rate increased by 10.2 per cent. Crime against women overall reduced by 8.3 per cent. Crime against weaker sections decreased by 19.8 per cent. Total Road accidents decreased by 19.08 per cent.

He said, Cyber crimes increased by 25.84 per cent. 2854 cases reported in 2021 and 4850 in 2022. Many initiatives take by Cyberabad police. An initiative called Telangana state police centre of excellence for cyber safety started this month. By next year good results are expected.

Cheating cases increased by 14.99 per cent. PITA cases increased by 34.9 per cent. NDPS cases decreased by 9.75 per cent. Murders were reduced by 15.45 per cent.

Rape cases were reduced by 12.2 per cent. 356 cases were reported in 2021 to 316 were reported in 2022. Eloping and POCSO are 214. (ANI)

