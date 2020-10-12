Crimes against women increasing, allegations being levelled against victims: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Crimes against women are increasing but instead of listening to the victims, allegations are being levelled against them, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday adding that now women have to take the responsibility for the safety and security of other women.

"Crime against women is increasing. Amid this, instead of listening to the truth and the voices of victim women, defaming them and levelling allegations against them is a shameless and cowardly act. But the women of our country will not stay silent now," Priyanka tweeted.

In the following tweet, she said, "If a sister is accused, lakhs of our sister will raise their voices and stand with them. We are taking our responsibilities ourselves. Now women have to take up the responsibility of women's safety."

The comment comes after a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki claimed that the 20-year-old woman, who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Hathras, was having an affair with the accused.

Her mortal remains were taken to her native place, where the UP Police and administration allegedly forcefully cremated her body without the family's consent or their presence. (ANI)