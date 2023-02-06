Crimes against women: UP tops NCRB data with disposal rate of 97.6 %, says ADG Neera Rawat

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh is on top of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report with a disposal rate of 97.6 per cent, disposing of 74,070 cases against the total of 75,881 cases registered in relation to crime against women, a senior official said.

Notably, under the zero-tolerance policy made by the Government of India to prevent crime against women, a special portal called 'Investigation Tracking System For Sexual Offenses' (ITSSO) is operated by the NCRB.

"On August 22, 2022, Uttar Pradesh was at seventh place in the entire country on the basis of a 95 per cent disposal rate, disposing of 65,551 cases against the total 68,998 cases registered. Today, Uttar Pradesh is at first place in the whole country with a disposal rate of 97.6 per cent, disposing of 74,070 cases against the total of 75,881 cases registered," said ADG Neera Rawat, Women and Child Security while talking to ANI.

In a span of just five months, 8,519 cases have been successfully disposed of with continuous efforts. On average, about 56 cases have been disposed of per day.

Stating that maintaining a good disposal rate in a large state like Uttar Pradesh is difficult, she said, "If we want to increase our disposal rate by 1 per cent, then we will have to dispose of 470 FIRs, whereas in many small states, disposal rate increases by 1 per cent on disposal of only 1 FIR."



ADG Prashant Kumar, Law and Order explained the functioning of the portal.

While talking to ANI, he said, "On this portal, the progress of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases registered in all the states and union territories of the country is monitored."

"While monitoring the complaints, the status of the states is also assessed on the basis of disposal. In view of this, the Women and Child Protection Organization has been designated as the nodal unit by the Director General of Police for monitoring this portal," he added.

ADG Neera Rawat stated the well-coordinated functioning of all the units under the Women and Child Security Organization.

She said, "On May 19, 2022, district units of the Women and Child Security Organization have been formed in each district. These district units are working under the supervision of District Superintendents of Police whose gazetted officer is appointed as in charge. These district units are doing work in a focused manner to settle these complaints. These complaints are reviewed daily by the headquarters through the portal. The officials here are constantly in contact with the district investigators and officers and during their deliberations they are consulted, assisted and coordinated with the Forensic Science Laboratory and Prosecution etc."

The ADG lauded the efforts of the police in this regard and terming it to be a "Herculean task".

"It would be appropriate to mention the tireless hard work and special efforts of the Commissioner of Police/District Superintendents of Police. Along with this, coordination with FSL and Prosecution was established and this work was done quickly. The review report is presented every month for the instructions of the Director General of Police," she added. (ANI)

