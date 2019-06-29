Criminal apprehended after shootout in East Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Special Cell of Delhi Police on Friday nabbed a criminal after a shootout here in Akshardham area.

Mohd Rehan, a habitual offender with two criminal cases pending against him, confessed during interrogation that he was going to meet his associates to commit a robbery at gunpoint.

The arrest comes two weeks after one of Rehan's aides, Mohd Mujeen, revealed during the investigation that Rehan and others were planning to commit armed robberies in the national capital.

"There was information that he (Rehan) and his associates are planning to commit armed robberies in Delhi. When he was spotted and asked to surrender for interrogation, he opened fire on the police party and fired two rounds. In self-defence, police party opened fire and he sustained injuries on his legs," said an official statement from Delhi Police.

The accused was immediately admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital for treatment, and was discharged earlier today, police said.

According to the police, Rehan was out on bail in a dacoity case registered in Preet Vihar police station, in which he along with his four associates namely Mohd Taj, Sawez, Daud and Faisal looted Rs 8.9 lakh and valuables at gunpoint from a trader in East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area.

He is currently under police custody and a case under the Arms Act has been registered against him.

Police recovered 7.65 mm sophisticated pistol along with three live and two empty cartridges, and one stolen motorcycle from him. (ANI)

