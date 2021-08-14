Criminal arrested from Delhi's Dwarka after encounter

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested a miscreant after an encounter in Dwarka sector 23 here.

The accused Kuldeep Kasana, who was arrested on Friday, is a suspect in a case filed earlier this week, in which he had opened fire near the city's Mahendra Park area. One person was injured with six bullet shots.



Kasana sustained a bullet injury in his leg after the exchange of fire with the police around 10 pm on Friday.

According to the police, he is a member of the 'Gogi gang' and has several cases of kidnapping, and extortion registered against him.

He had also jumped parole, parole said. (ANI)

