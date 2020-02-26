Criminal carrying bounty of Rs 75K held in Sonipat

Chandigarh (Haryana)[India], Feb 26 (ANI): The Haryana Police have arrested a wanted criminal who was carrying a reward of Rs 75,000 and seized a country-made pistol and a cartridge from his possession in Maharaja Agrasain Chowk area of Sonipat district, said police on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Nitin, a resident of Dhobiwada Jatwara in Sonipat, was absconding after committing a number of crimes in the district and in the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh.

"Acting on secret information, a team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) arrested the criminal carrying illegal weapon near Maharaja Agrasain Chowk," a police spokesperson said.

A case has been registered at Civil Lines Police Station, Sonipat. The accused was produced before the Court, which sent him to two-day police remand. (ANI)

