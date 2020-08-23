Criminal carrying reward of Rs 25,000 held in Greater Noida

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was held following an encounter with police in Greater Noida.

"The arrested criminal named Azad was wanted in a case and was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000," said Vishal Pandey, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP).

"Two men were coming on a motorcycle. When police stopped them at check-post, they tried to escape. Later, criminals fired at the police party. One of them was injured in the retaliatory firing and the other escaped," Pandey told reporters here.

He said that the country-made liquor and a stolen motorcycle was recovered from this possession. (ANI)

