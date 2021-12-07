Criminal carrying reward of Rs 25,000 injured following encounter with police in UP's Amroha

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was injured and hospitalized following an encounter with the police in the Didauli area of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district.



Speaking to ANI, Vijay Rana, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amroha on Monday said, "A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was injured and hospitalized following an encounter with Police in the Didauli area of Amroha district."

The incident took place when police were checking in the area when two suspects came and tried to escape by firing upon the police.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

