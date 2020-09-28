Representative image
Criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh reward held after encounter with Delhi police

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2020 15:32 IST


New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh following an encounter in the national capital on Sunday, informed the Delhi Police.

The criminal arrested by the police team has been identified as Praveen. He had sustained some injuries during the encounter.
"Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested a criminal, Praveen, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh following an encounter, yesterday. The criminal has been injured," said police.
More details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)

