Criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh reward held after encounter with Delhi police

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh following an encounter in the national capital on Sunday, informed the Delhi Police.



The criminal arrested by the police team has been identified as Praveen. He had sustained some injuries during the encounter.

More details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)

