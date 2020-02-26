Criminal carrying Rs 50,000 bounty arrested in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): A criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 was arrested following an encounter with Special Task Force (STF) of police here on Wednesday.

The accused Devendra Yadav is a resident of the Firozabad district. The police have recovered a revolver and two live cartridges from his possession.

Singh was booked under 307 and 137 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a case that was filed on January 25.

Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

