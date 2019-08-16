Petitioner Sudhir Kumar Ojha in Muzaffarnagar, Bihar.
Petitioner Sudhir Kumar Ojha in Muzaffarnagar, Bihar.

Criminal case against Priyanka Gandhi in Bihar for her tweet on Pehlu Khan lynching case

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:09 IST

Muzaffarnagar (Bihar) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A lawyer has filed a criminal case against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday in connection with her tweet on a trial court verdict in Rajasthan in which the accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case were acquitted.
The petitioner Sudhir Ojha said, "Today in Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court here, I have filed a criminal case against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra under sections 504, 506, 153 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and contempt of court in connection with her tweet regarding acquittal of accused in Pehlu Khan lynching case.
Ojha said, "The acquittal was done by the court due to lack of search, however, Vadra today tweeted against the verdict and this could generate religious frenzy and it also a contempt of court."
"I have filed a case and the court has accepted it and announced that the hearing, in this case, will take place on August 26," the petitioner added.
Earlier today, Vadra termed as "shocking" the trial court's verdict acquitting all the six accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case and hoped the Rajasthan government will do justice in the matter.
"The lower court's decision in the Pehlu Khan case is shocking. In our country, there should be no place of inhumanity and mob killing is a heinous crime," she tweeted.
In another tweet, the Congress leader said, "Rajasthan government's initiative to bring law against mob killing is commendable. Hope by getting justice for Pehlu Khan, this will set a good example." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:11 IST

Maharashtra floods: Death toll rises to 54 in Pune division

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): As flood continues to play havoc in Maharashtra, the death toll in all five districts of Pune division including Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur has risen to 54. On August 14, at least 48 people reportedly died in the division due to floods.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:10 IST

UP CM announces residential schools named after Atal Bihari...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that residential schools in the name of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be opened in all 18 divisions of the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:08 IST

Bihar: AK-47 rifle recovered from residence of MLA Anant Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Bihar Police on Friday recovered an AK-47 rifle from the residence of independent MLA Anant Kumar Singh during a raid.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:00 IST

Army Major General dismissed from service over sexual harassment case

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A Major General has been sacked from the army in sexual harassment.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:43 IST

TN: Locals in Rameswaram celebrate "Sprout Festival"

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Devotees participated in 'Sprout Festival' at Sudukattanapatti Mariamman Temple here on Thursday to offer prayers for rain.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:41 IST

Huge temple existed at the disputed site : lawyer C S Vaidyanathan in SC

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): The counsel appearing for Ram Lalla Virajman in the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid case in the Supreme Court on Friday quoted reports of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to make a case that a huge temple existed at the site where there was a mosque.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:36 IST

Scrapping Article 370 was a milestone in India's unity and...

Jind (Haryana) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Playng the Kashmir card in Haryana where he set a target of 75 plus seats in the coming Assembly elections, Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah on Friday said that the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was a major "milestone" for the unity and

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:34 IST

Gumnami Baba: Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji served legal notice for...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji was served a legal on Friday with regard to his upcoming movie 'Gumnami Baba' based on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:17 IST

UNSC closed-door meeting on Kashmir a diplomatic failure, Modi...

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Congress on Friday said that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) holding a closed-door consultation on Kashmir developments was a "diplomatic and strategic" failure of the BJP-led government and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call his friends in the S

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 16:57 IST

This shows BJP's reality: Brinda Karat on rape accused MLA...

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Reacting sharply to an incident where expelled MLA Kuldeep Sengar was featured in advertisements of a local Hindi daily, CPI-M leader Brinda Karat on Friday said that the rape accused legislator is under BJP's patronage and such things showed the real picture of the ru

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 16:48 IST

Justice denied in Pehlu Khan case: Cong MLA

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Claiming that the acquittal of the accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case has "disturbed the atmosphere" in the country, Congress MLA Safia Khan on Friday justice has been denied in the case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 16:43 IST

Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis unveils model for Mumbai Metro Line-3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16, (ANI): The model of coaches for Mumbai Metro line-3 was unveiled by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here on Friday.

Read More
iocl