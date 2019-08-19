Criminal complaint against Shehla Rashid transferred to Special Cell of Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A criminal complaint filed against activist Shehla Rashid for allegedly spreading fake news against the Indian Army and government was transferred to the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Monday.

The complaint was filed by the Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava earlier today.

Srivastava accused Rashid of deliberately and intentionally spreading fake news with the intention to incite violence in Jammu and Kashmir and in other parts of the country.

The complainant further said that her tweets, which were intensively shared on Twitter and other international platforms, caused irreparable injury to the reputation of India.

He alleged that Rashid intended to excite disaffection towards the government, which is prima facie an offence of sedition under Section 124-A of IPC.

"Rashid has further committed offences of 'promoting enmity between the classes' under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act," reads the complaint.

Another lawyer Virendra Jabra also filed a written complaint against Rashid for defaming the Indian Army. He also urged the Mumbai Police to file a sedition case against her.

"She has also made false and baseless allegations without any iota of evidence which shows the illegal intention to defame the reputation of the government of India internationally by using the international platform of Twitter. Therefore, all the allegations made by her are absolutely false, baseless and concocted," he said in his complaint.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Rashid had accused the paramilitary forces deputed in Kashmir of ransacking and torturing people by entering their houses. (ANI)

