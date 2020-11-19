Criminal held after brief encounter with Delhi Police in Gazipur

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested a criminal with several cases registered against him after a brief encounter near the Gazipur Murga Mandi on Thursday.

The Special Cell, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, laid siege in the area to capture the criminal, Nadeem, after which the encounter took place. He had several cases registered against him including an attempt to murder, police said.

He had also fired at Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central during an encounter in July 2020.

Earlier on July 27, Nadeem and his colleagues shot and looted a goldsmith in Tilak Nagar. (ANI)