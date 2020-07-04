Criminal injured in encounter with police in UP's Dadri

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): An encounter took place between police and a criminal in Uttar Pradesh's Dadri town.

The encounter took place on Friday.

The criminal sustained bullet injury on his leg in the encounter with cops during the firing. Later, he was admitted to a hospital.

"One criminal sustained injury during an encounter with the police. We have sent him to the hospital for treatment. We will conduct an enquiry not only on him but on his entire gang," said Rajesh Singh, DCP Uttar Pradesh.

The police have seized a gun, bike and a cartridge from the criminal's possession.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

