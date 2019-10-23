Criminal involved in murder cases killed in encounter

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A criminal carrying Rs 50,000 reward and involved in nine murder cases has been killed in an encounter with Raniganj police and Noida Special Task Force here.

The criminal has been identified as Bablu alias Patla Chemar, a resident of Kasai Tola here. Two policemen were also injured in the encounter and admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

A Uttar Pradesh Police press release said on Wednesday that the encounter took place on Tuesday based on credible information.

"Based on information from a reliable sources, the police surrounded an area in the limits of the Raniganj police station. Few criminals were there and they started firing The police retaliated in which Bablu was killed and others fled away. He was carrying a bounty of Rs 50 thousand and was wanted in nine murder cases," the police said.

The police have seized a gun, pistol, country-made pistol and live rounds after the encounter.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard, the police said. (ANI)

