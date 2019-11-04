Criminal Justice system in the country discriminates against Muslims, alleges Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday alleged that the criminal justice system in the country discriminates against Muslims.

"Muslims are incarcerated in terror cases only to be acquitted after decades. We experience systemic discrimination in the criminal justice system regardless of the party in power," Owaisi tweeted from his official handle regarding acquittal of an individual after 12 years.

Reportedly, a court in Uttar Pradesh acquitted Gulab Khan yesterday after he was imprisoned for 12 years in connection with alleged involvement in a terror attack case.

"The double injustice here is not only to Gulab Khan but also to the victims of Rampur attack," Owaisi said.

"Who were the real culprits? Will Gulab Khan be compensated for the indignity that he and his family had to endure?" he added. (ANI)

