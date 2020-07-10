Criminal killed in encounter by police in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): A alleged criminal, Panna Yadav, will killed in an encounter by the Special Task Force (SPF) in Uttar Pradesh's Ahiranpurwa village on Thursday night, informed the police.

Yadav had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.

According to Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra, the criminal was injured in the encounter and later succumbed to his injuries. "He was injured in the Ahiranpurwa village in the Hardi area last night. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," Mishra told ANI.

He added, "There were more than three dozen cases against him in different districts." (ANI)

