Criminal killed in encounter in Bihar

Hajipur (Bihar) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): A criminal named Baiju Mahato has been killed in an encounter with police in Bihar's Hajipur.

The encounter broke out on Friday night. During the firing, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) narrowly escaped death.

The police have also arrested two people having a criminal background, while one of the criminals managed to flee the spot.

The police are making efforts to nab the absconding person. (ANI)

