Hajipur (Bihar) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): A criminal named Baiju Mahato has been killed in an encounter with police in Bihar's Hajipur.
The encounter broke out on Friday night. During the firing, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) narrowly escaped death.
The police have also arrested two people having a criminal background, while one of the criminals managed to flee the spot.
The police are making efforts to nab the absconding person. (ANI)
Criminal killed in encounter in Bihar
ANI | Updated: Jan 25, 2020 13:25 IST
