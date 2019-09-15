Criminal wanted in murder cases arrested within 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a man, allegedly wanted in six murder cases, within 24 hours of initiating a lookout.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Javed, was nabbed from North Delhi's Narela area. They have also seized one loaded country-made pistol from his possession, which was allegedly used to commission the crime.

"Considering the seriousness of the crime, many teams of Police were constituted by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)," the police said in a statement.

The 25-year-old was caught after the teams conducted raids at the "possible hideouts" of the accused at various places in New Delhi and Haryana. (ANI)

