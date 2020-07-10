New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a criminal named Sandeep aka Dhillu Pahalwan, who escaped from police custody in 2018.
He carried a reward of Rs 2 lakhs on his arrest.
According to Delhi Police, he was master-mind and sharpshooter of criminal Neeraj Bawana and Sunil Tillu gangs.
Sandeep was also wanted in several cases including that of murder. (ANI)
Criminal who escaped from police custody in 2018 held
ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 05:35 IST
New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a criminal named Sandeep aka Dhillu Pahalwan, who escaped from police custody in 2018.