Criminal who escaped from police custody in 2018 held

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 05:35 IST

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a criminal named Sandeep aka Dhillu Pahalwan, who escaped from police custody in 2018.
He carried a reward of Rs 2 lakhs on his arrest.
According to Delhi Police, he was master-mind and sharpshooter of criminal Neeraj Bawana and Sunil Tillu gangs.
Sandeep was also wanted in several cases including that of murder. (ANI)

