Criminals fearless in Jharkhand under Hemant Soren govt: BJP leader over threat to AJSU chief

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Jharkhand unit of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the state government over 'life-threat' given to AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto and alleged that criminals in Hemant Soren government are "absolutely fearless".

BJP state general secretary Aditya Sahu has condemned the 'life-threat' given to All Jharkhand Students Union Party (AJSU) chief and former Deputy Chief Minister Sudesh Mahto and demanded the arrest of persons behind threatening Mahto.

"The law and order situation has worsened in this government. Especially opposition leaders are being targeted by criminals. Many BJP leaders have been killed in the past seven months. The criminals in the Hemant Soren government are absolutely fearless," Sahu said in an official statement.

"Naxalism was taking last breath in the previous government, but they (Naxals) got active as soon as the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) coalition government came to power in the state. This clearly indicates how they are backed by this government," he further added.

On the other hand, replying to media queries, Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) MV Rao said that state police are looking into the matter very seriously and it is being investigated.

"We are seriously looking into the matter related to the threat to Chief Minister or any other political person in recent times," said DGP MV Rao.

On the question of rising Naxal incidents, he said, "In the last 10 days, we recovered arms, ammunition and landmines. Attacks on security forces were foiled and some Naxals have been caught. Interstate operations are planned with Bihar and Odisha, details cannot be shared now." (ANI)

