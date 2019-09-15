Criminals loot bank ATM in South Delhi's Maidan Garhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Some criminals robbed a bank ATM in South Delhi's Maidan Garhi area on Saturday night.

"The criminals targeted an ICICI bank ATM in Asola under the Maidangarhi police station area. They cut open the ATM with a gas cutter and took it away after seemingly spraying on the camera. As a result, CCTV footage is not yet available," Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, Atul Thakur said.

"There was around Rs 2.5 lakh cash in the ATM at the time it was looted," he added.

Further investigation is underway to nab the culprits. (ANI)

