Criminals ruling the roost in UP, nobody is safe: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Targeting the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that criminals are ruling the roost in the state and nobody is safe.

Her comments came following an incident in which a crude bomb was hurled in Lucknow court complex earlier in the day. At least two persons were injured in the attack.

"The Uttar Pradesh government must make it clear that it told lies to the people for three years. Actually, the criminals are ruling the roost in the state," she said in a tweet.

"The lawyers are being attacked by bombs inside the court complex in the state capital. Nobody is safe, neither in the capital nor in remote areas. What type of rule is this?" she added.

The bomb was hurled towards the chamber of lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi. A case has been registered at Wazirganj Police Station following the complaint filed by Lodhi under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Lodhi has blamed another lawyer Jitu Yadav for the incident.

The BJP, in its campaign during the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, had promised to end the "lawlesness" in the state and enforce law and order. (ANI)