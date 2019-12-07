Criticism is not best form of correction: CJI SA Bobde

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Criticism is not the best form of correction as it can be damaging and discouraging, said Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde here on Saturday, while speaking at an event here on Saturday.

"In know, there are people who believe that criticism is the best form of correction. With utmost respect, I do not agree. Criticism can be damaging. Criticism can be discouraging," said Chief Justice Bobde.

"A healthy solution of problems arrived at impersonally is probably the best way," he added.

In the backdrop of the police encounter of four accused of gang-rape and murder of Telangana veterinarian, CJI Bobde said that justice must never take the form of revenge.

"Recent events in the country have sparked off the old debate with new vigour. There is no doubt that the criminal justice system must reconsider its position and attitude towards laxity and eventual time it takes to dispose-off criminal matters," he said.

"But I don't think justice can ever be or ought to be instant and justice must never ever take the form of revenge. I believe justice loses its character of justice if it becomes revenge," added he.

