Crocodile rescued from Gadhia village near Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 23 (ANI): A team of the Forest Department on Sunday rescued a crocodile in Gardhia village, some 80- km away from here.

The crocodile, 13-feet long and weighing 400 kilograms, was found in a pond inside the village which caused panic among the villagers.

Soon after, the Forest Department team reached the spot and captured the reptile.

Nitin Patel, a member of the Forest Department, said: "It was initially challenging to control the crocodile due to muddy conditions and crowd surrounding it."

"But we were able to capture it. It will be released in a safe natural habitat," he said. (ANI)

