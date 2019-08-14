Crocodile rescued from Karelibaug area in Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Forest officials on Wednesday rescued a crocodile from Karelibaug area in Vadodara.

The officials averred towards the possibility that due to swelling of the river the crocodile seeped into a residential area.

Gujarat has received a heavy rainfall which led to a rise in the water level of several rivers causing it to burst into cities creating a flood-like situation across several districts of the state.

Earlier, similar incidents have occurred in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and in Karnataka a few days back in the flood-affected areas.

Due to incessant rain in many parts of India, wild animals are getting their way into residential areas. (ANI)

