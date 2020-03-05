Cross-cases registered against policeman, lawyer over clash in Punjab's Khanna

Khanna (Punjab) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Punjab Police have registered cross-cases against special task force (STF) in-charge Harbans Singh and advocate Varun Gupta after almost a week-long protest at Firozpur road over the alleged clash between the policeman and the lawyer.

According to police sources, cross-cases were registered against the two under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Lawyers were protesting seeking the suspension of the police officer alleging that Harbans misbehaved with and thrashed advocate Varun Gupta near Manji Sahib Gurdwara on February 25. (ANI)

