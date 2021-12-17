Crowd gathers in Nashik after fake message of Army's recruitment drive goes viral

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): A large crowd of youth gathered in Nashik railway station after a fake message claiming recruitment drive of the Territorial Army was underway in the district went viral.

"A large number of youth who came to Nashik from different states said that a recruitment drive between December 16 to 18 was organized by the Army's TA battalion," said ND Pachorkar, police officer, Nashik road Police Station.





"On investigation, we found that there is no such recruitment drive going on. Someone has spread the rumour on social media. We request people not to waste their time and money," he added.



"We got a message on WhatsApp about a recruitment drive. After reaching here we realized that there is no such drive. It was a fake message. I came from far for this," said a youth who reached Nashik. (ANI)

