Crowd throngs Indore's Rajwada market, violates Covid protocols

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali, crowd thronged the Rajwada market of Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday, breaking COVID-19 protocols.

As a humongous amount of shoppers reached the Rajwada market, rarely anyone was seen with their masks on, despite several warnings from the Union Health Ministry to maintain Covid protocols to prevent a resurgence in cases.

By the look of it, no special initiative was taken by the district administration to ensure that the crowd followed basic COVID-19 norms. Poor traffic management was also witnessed here.





Notably, the Rajwada area was marked as a "Red Zone" last year as it reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indore has resurged after reaching zero at some point this year.

The prominent festivals of Dhanteras and Diwali will be celebrated on November 2 and 4 respectively. (ANI)

