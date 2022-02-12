CRPF 74 Battalion organises cricket match in memory of Commander killed in 2017 Naxal attack in Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 12 (ANI): With an aim to encourage the participation of Pollampali village's kids in sports, the Central Reserve Police Force 74 Batallion on Friday organised a cricket match in memory of Raghbir Singh, the company commander, who was killed in 2017 Naxal attack in which 25 CRPF soldiers lost their lives in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

The security force also wanted to bridge the gap between people and police so that they can have faith in them.



"We have organised this cricket match at Shaheed Raghubir Singh Memorial Cricket in Pollampali village of Sukma district. With this cricket match, we aim to encourage the participation of Pollampali kids including girls and bridge the gap between police and people so that they have faith in us," DN Yadav, CRPF Commandant told ANI.





He informed that a total of eight Naxal affected villages of the district participated in this match and showed excellent performance in the finals.

"Pollampalli and Arlampalli villages made it to the final and Pollampalli village won the match. In the grand finale, thousands of players and villagers participated and enjoyed," he added.



The CRPF Commandant also stated that all the teams who participated in the match including the winning team got sports material like money, tracksuits and other awards for their performances. (ANI)

