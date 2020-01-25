CRPF bags 136 medals including President Police Medal for Gallantry

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): On the eve of 71st Republic Day, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has bagged 136 medals which includes one Police Medal for Gallantry">President Police Medal for Gallantry, seventy-five Police Medal for Gallantry, six Presidents Police Medal for Distinguished Service and fifty-six Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The CRPF is being awarded for glorious service to the nation for counter militancy and insurgency in North East and Jammu and Kashmir and for anti-naxal operations in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) theatres.

T Viswanath, Commandant of Southern sector in Hyderabad has been awarded with the Police Medal for meritorious service.

He joined in CRPF in 1996 and held several assignments in Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh and New Delhi. He served in the elite Special Protection Group.



He was highly praised for the prestigious works "Sampark Abhiyan" during his tenure in the 229 Battalion CRPF in Bijapur District of Chhattisgarh for anti-Naxal operations in the Force. (ANI)

