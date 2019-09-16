CRPF celebrates Hindi Diwas, several competitions held

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrated Hindi Diwas at its headquarters here on Monday, two days after it was officially observed.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of several competitions which were organised during the Hindi Diwas week, aimed at promoting the language.

Speaking at an event on the occasion, CRPF Director General R R Bhatnagar highlighted on the need of use of Hindi official work.

"Our national language policy is clear and we continuously try to maximise the use of Hindi in force. The more Hindi will be used in offices, the more it will be beneficial for the language," he said.

Bhatnagar said that computers placed in CRPF offices have been designed to use them in the Hindi language.

He also awarded first, second and third prize to West Sector headquarters Mumbai, Manipur Sector headquarters and Nagaland Sector headquarters respectively in Sector National Language Running Shield Competition.

Prizes were distributed to the first, second and third winners of article writing and typing competitions, the CRPF said.

Bhatnagar unveiled "Rajbahsha" edition of CRPF Samachar.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 every year. (ANI)

